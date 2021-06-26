Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,881.09 ($24.58).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,450 ($18.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,341.73. The firm has a market cap of £113.21 billion and a PE ratio of -9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently -0.44%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

