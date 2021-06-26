Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 169.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period.

NYSE PEB opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.06.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

