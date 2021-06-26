Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 42.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

NASDAQ SCVL traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $74.97. 905,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,619. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.45. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.