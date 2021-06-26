Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 260,893.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,095 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of CVI opened at $20.02 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.14.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

