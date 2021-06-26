Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.72 Million Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Rocky Brands worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $745,056.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,992 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,852.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCKY shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.