Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $58.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

