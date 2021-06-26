Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $826.81 million, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

