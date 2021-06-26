Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.42). Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of ($1.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

