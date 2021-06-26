Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 84,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,813,256 shares.The stock last traded at $17.94 and had previously closed at $17.99.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBRA)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

