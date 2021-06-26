saffron.finance (SFI) Reaches Market Cap of $26.65 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One saffron.finance coin can now be purchased for about $294.02 or 0.00919203 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $26.65 million and $703,091.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00021161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.98 or 0.00593941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00038596 BTC.

About saffron.finance

saffron.finance is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 91,078 coins and its circulating supply is 90,641 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_ . The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

saffron.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

