Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.90 ($34.00).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR:SZG opened at €25.50 ($30.00) on Friday. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a fifty-two week high of €29.46 ($34.66). The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €26.61.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.