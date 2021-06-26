Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

SDVKY stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.29. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

