Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) shares were up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

SISXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.57.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

