Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZM. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,194 shares of company stock worth $77,984,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $372.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.59. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 128.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

