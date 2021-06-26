Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 10,530 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE BEN opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.