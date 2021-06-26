Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 385.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 80,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 63,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $68.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

