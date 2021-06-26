SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives $20.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCPL. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Macquarie boosted their price target on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

