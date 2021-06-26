Scotiabank Raises AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$29.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $21.43.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

