Scott Gerald Stauth Sells 13,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.26, for a total transaction of C$610,964.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,227,575.11.

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.43 on Friday, reaching C$45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,840,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,405. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$19.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.7700002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.93.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

