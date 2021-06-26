SEA (NYSE:SE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.46.

SEA stock opened at $283.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.90. SEA has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $297.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $610,604,000 after acquiring an additional 370,735 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 2,875.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 103,834 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SEA by 22.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,282 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $22,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

