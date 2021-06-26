Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $34.60 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

