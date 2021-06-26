SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will post sales of $45.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.30 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $194.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.65 million to $195.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $216.50 million, with estimates ranging from $211.17 million to $220.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%.

SPNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,417,000 after purchasing an additional 74,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,649,000 after purchasing an additional 71,840 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 30.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 171,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168,246 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPNE stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. 1,181,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,670. The firm has a market cap of $694.39 million, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

