Sectoral Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 1,730,500 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,730,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,390,000. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics makes up about 2.5% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $992,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCDX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

NASDAQ OCDX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. 1,612,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,419. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

