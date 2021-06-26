Sectoral Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 479,794 InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 479,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,374,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INNV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.06. 2,706,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,284. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INNV. William Blair started coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

