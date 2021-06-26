Sectoral Asset Management Inc Has $24.13 Million Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Arcus Biosciences accounts for about 1.8% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 1.21% of Arcus Biosciences worth $24,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 397,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $7,214,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 219,366 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 188,881 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,295,000 after buying an additional 138,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. 3,529,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,248. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

