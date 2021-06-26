Sectoral Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Guardant Health worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

GH traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.23. 1,593,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,877. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.66. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $758,553.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,583.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,182,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,781,661.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,640 shares of company stock worth $64,971,025. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

