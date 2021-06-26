Sectoral Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the quarter. Rocket Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.5% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after acquiring an additional 258,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,232. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.85. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

