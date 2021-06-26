See results about (LON:J) PT Lowered to GBX 350 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

See results about (LON:J) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of See results about to a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of See results about in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of See results about from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of See results about from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. See results about currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 313.83 ($4.10).

