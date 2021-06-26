Sei Investments Co. Acquires 15,801 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,363,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 845.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 36,767 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

EVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $51.82 on Friday. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -75.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $241.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 747.62%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,014.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 32,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

