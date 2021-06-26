Sei Investments Co. Buys 18,844 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,804,000 after purchasing an additional 317,880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after purchasing an additional 205,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $44,605,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.32.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,563,400.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

