Sei Investments Co. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,159.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $752.10 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,175.17.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

