Sei Investments Co. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,004 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in The AES by 18.9% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 207,878 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE AES opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.