Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Outset Medical by 71.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Outset Medical by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 255,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 66,003 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,266,000 after buying an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at about $4,094,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

OM stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $72,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $848,393.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,046,306 shares of company stock valued at $206,306,329. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

