Sei Investments Co. Sells 26,726 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,726 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,457 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.78.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

