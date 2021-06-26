Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its price target cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SQNS. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SQNS opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

