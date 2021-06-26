ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Cut by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,753 shares of company stock valued at $17,478,464 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.32.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $544.99. 1,511,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,287. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $498.20. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.65, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.50 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

