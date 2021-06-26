SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 55,098 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 216.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,589 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,098 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.
Shares of BHP opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.77. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.