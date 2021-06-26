SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $58.78 and a one year high of $63.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.93.

