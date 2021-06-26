SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.57 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 148.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,191 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $155.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.16. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.84 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

