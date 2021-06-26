SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.27 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2,078.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,012 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $3,170,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $253.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.72 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $258.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.