SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55,292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Garmin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $144.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

