Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

LON:STX opened at GBX 53.30 ($0.70) on Thursday. Shield Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £115.07 million and a PE ratio of -24.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.05.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

