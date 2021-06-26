ShipChain (SHIP) Market Capitalization Achieves $557,956.68

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 46.2% against the US dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a market cap of $557,956.68 and $104.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00052877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.26 or 0.00586165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00038006 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

