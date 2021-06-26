Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 648.13 ($8.47).

LON SGE opened at GBX 686.80 ($8.97) on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The stock has a market cap of £7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 654.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

