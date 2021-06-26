Shroom.Finance Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. Shroom.Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shroom.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.00591596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038401 BTC.

Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

