Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.81. Shutterstock reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,007,460.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,865 shares of company stock valued at $21,040,129. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Shutterstock by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 23,860 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSTK stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.84. 428,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,306. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

