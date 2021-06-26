Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

NYSE SIG opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.80.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.