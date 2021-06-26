Silver Rock Financial LP Takes $320,000 Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,087,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,164,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $56,649,000.

LMACU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 10,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,691. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

