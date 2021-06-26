Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Gap Up to $31.01

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.01, but opened at $32.12. Silverback Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 883 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBTX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Silverback Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $405,053,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,195,000 after buying an additional 829,107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $12,548,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $11,033,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,962,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

