Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $130.00 at Truist Securities

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $102.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.94.

NYSE SPG opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.00. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,385,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

